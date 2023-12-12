Skip to Content
Assault with a deadly weapon investigation in La Quinta

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were investigating a late night assault with a deadly weapon in La Quinta.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday near Dune Palms Road and Westward Ho Drive.

Officials could not confirm many details but said that they were investigating an assault with a deadly weapon.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Kylie Miller

