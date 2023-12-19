Palm Desert approves $4.6M project to expand flood retention basin

The city of Palm Desert is moving forward with a $4.63 million construction contract to expand a retention basin that flooded during Tropical Storm Hilary.

The city approved the contract with the Van Dyke Corporation to increase the volume of a basin that runs along the 1-10 freeway and connects to a mid-valley diversion channel.

An additional 16.3 acre feet of retention volume will be added to the basin which currently has the physical capacity of 45.4 acre feet. The city says the expansion project will increase the storage needed in the basin to reduce the risk of overflow during future storms.

When the mid-valley diversion channel and, in effect, the basin flooded during Tropical Storm Hilary, so did the Spanish Walk community.

The basin, which sits just west of the neighborhood, flooded the streets and many homes with mud and debris. We spoke with residents who are still picking up the pieces following the 100-year storm.

