Travel safety during rain and holiday traffic

With rain coming to Southern California during the holiday season, road safety is a priority.

According to the California Highway Patrol, in 2021 there were over 40 crashes in the Coachella valley area. In 2022 there was an increase to 58 crashes.

Officer Torres from California Highway Patrol says there is an increase in crashes during rainy periods.

He also says busy highways, create dangerous driving situations.

“One that we do see during heavy traffic season as people tend to try to pass on the shoulder,” says Torres. “That’s very dangerous for two reason ones that could be disabled motorist or number they could be an emergency vehicle on the side and you might run into it.”

Officer Torres suggests to slow down, maintain safe distances, and check your vehicle before travel.