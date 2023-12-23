Skip to Content
Top Stories

PSP issues urgent travel advisory on busy Saturday before Christmas

KESQ
By
New
Published 2:56 PM

Officials from Palm Springs International Airport on Saturday issued an urgent travel advisory.

They announced the main parking lot at PSP reached maximum capacity and the overflow lot was nearing its limit.

PSP officials were urging all passengers to attempt alternative transportation methods to the airport. This included using rideshare services, public transit, or even having a drop-off arrangements to avoid parking-related delays.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this story.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content