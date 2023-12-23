PSP issues urgent travel advisory on busy Saturday before Christmas
Officials from Palm Springs International Airport on Saturday issued an urgent travel advisory.
They announced the main parking lot at PSP reached maximum capacity and the overflow lot was nearing its limit.
PSP officials were urging all passengers to attempt alternative transportation methods to the airport. This included using rideshare services, public transit, or even having a drop-off arrangements to avoid parking-related delays.
