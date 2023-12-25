Skip to Content
Top Stories

Berger Foundation Iceplex hosts first annual Christmas Skate

By
Published 6:32 PM

The Berger Foundation Iceplex at Acrisure Arena hosted its first annual Christmas Skate on Christmas Day.

The iceplex was open from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM on Monday.

Families in the community paid $15 for tickets and $5 to rent skates. 

200 people pre-paid to come to the event, and over 75 others walked in.

Christmas music, hot chocolate, and ice skating brought Christmas cheer to the Coachella Valley. 

To hear from event organizers and skaters, tune into News Channel 3 at 10:00 PM. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content