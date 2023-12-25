Berger Foundation Iceplex hosts first annual Christmas Skate

The Berger Foundation Iceplex at Acrisure Arena hosted its first annual Christmas Skate on Christmas Day.

The iceplex was open from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM on Monday.

Families in the community paid $15 for tickets and $5 to rent skates.

200 people pre-paid to come to the event, and over 75 others walked in.

Christmas music, hot chocolate, and ice skating brought Christmas cheer to the Coachella Valley.

