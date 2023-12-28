Drowning investigation underway in Rancho Mirage
A man was pronounced dead after being pulled from a pool at a home in Rancho Mirage Thursday.
It happened on Oreilly Court just after 2:00 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
