Skip to Content
Top Stories

Drowning investigation underway in Rancho Mirage

By
Updated
today at 5:03 PM
Published 4:45 PM

A man was pronounced dead after being pulled from a pool at a home in Rancho Mirage Thursday.

It happened on Oreilly Court just after 2:00 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content