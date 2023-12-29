Driver killed after vehicle crashes into wall in Indio

Indio Police investigators said one person was dead after their vehicle crashed into a wall in a residential area.

The crash was reported after 1:00 a.m. Friday in the area of Madison and Kebon Drive.

Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50 at Kebon Street was closed for several hours during the investigation but was back open by 9:00 a.m.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

