Skip to Content
Top Stories

Driver killed after vehicle crashes into wall in Indio

KESQ
By
Published 9:30 AM

Indio Police investigators said one person was dead after their vehicle crashed into a wall in a residential area.

The crash was reported after 1:00 a.m. Friday in the area of Madison and Kebon Drive.

Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50 at Kebon Street was closed for several hours during the investigation but was back open by 9:00 a.m.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this story.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content