Tourists and restaurants weather rain on the Valley floor

The Coachella Valley experienced a fast-moving rainstorm on Wednesday morning.

Despite the cool weather and rain, foot traffic in Downtown Palm Springs remains lively.

Some businesses say the rain has a minimal impact on them.

Other businesses, particalyalry restaurants, feel the impact of rain and cool weather.

Restaurants and cafes with large outdoor seating areas and limited indoor dining spaces struggle to accommodate large crowds during rain.

