Skip to Content
Top Stories

DWR survey shows California’s snowpack down 147%

By
Published 10:36 AM

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) conducts monthly snow surveys from January through April. 

The first of these surveys was conducted on January 2nd at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevadas. 

The survey reported a 30% snowpack compared to the previous year’s 177%. 

California’s Sierra Nevada mountains serve as a natural snowbank. 

During the winter season, they capture snow and as the weather warms up,  snowmelt is released. 

The snow surveys help assess the resource of water from snowmelt, and predict water availability in California. 

The season is in its early stages, but unpredictable weather creates a need for resource management. 

Watch News Channel 3 tonight at 6:00 to hear from the Desert Water Agency about water saving tips. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content