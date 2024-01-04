DWR survey shows California’s snowpack down 147%

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) conducts monthly snow surveys from January through April.

The first of these surveys was conducted on January 2nd at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevadas.

The survey reported a 30% snowpack compared to the previous year’s 177%.

California’s Sierra Nevada mountains serve as a natural snowbank.

During the winter season, they capture snow and as the weather warms up, snowmelt is released.

The snow surveys help assess the resource of water from snowmelt, and predict water availability in California.

The season is in its early stages, but unpredictable weather creates a need for resource management.

Watch News Channel 3 tonight at 6:00 to hear from the Desert Water Agency about water saving tips.