Desert Hot Springs gives an update on road construction projects

Desert Hot Springs
Published 10:49 PM

The city of Desert Hot Springs says it's making progress on some roads that were damaged during Tropical Storm Hilary.

It expects repairs on Little Morongo Road will be completed by the end of this month.   

Indian Canyon Drive is slated to be completed by the end of March.

Construction on Dillon Road is expected to be done by the end of April.

The city is thanking its residents for being patient during the road projects.

Tropical Storm Hilary ravaged many parts of Desert Hot Springs back in August.

KESQ News Team

