‘Wicked Little Letters’ first of many film screenings at Palm Springs International Film Festival

The Palm Springs International Film Festival hosted another eventful night drawing film fanatics from across the globe.

Our crews stopped by the Opening Night Screening at Palm Springs High School, featuring the U.S. premier of Wicked Little Letters.

That screening was then followed by the Retro Revival Opening Night Party at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Several filmmakers and actors joined attendees at Friday night's screening leading up to their showings in the coming days and weeks.

"I actually liked the fact that the film festival is featuring a lot of international film from outside the U.S.," said film fanatic and Palm Springs resident, Randy Quebec.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is slated to have a variety of viewings.

The festival’s Opening Screening featuring, U.K. mystery, comedy Wicked Little Letters.

"It's an outrageously true story," said Wicked Little Letters Director, Thea Sharrock. "Olivia Colman receives a whole load of very naughty letters, wicked little letters. And she assumed that her neighbor Jessie Buckley has written them."

The selection continues from films created across the pond, to those thought up right here at home.

"I met the director, Pawo Choyning Dorji, four years ago, in 2019. And we just hit it off. And it was born. It's a Koffi Coffee right across the street from the Regal Theaters," said executive producer of The Monk and the Gun, Janee Pennington.

Directors and actors also shared their creative process with film fanatics throughout the night.

"We started out making this film with no expectations at all. And now we're shortlisted for an Oscar which is really beyond," said The Teacher's Lounge Director, Ilker Çatak.

Palm Springs International Film Festival's Artistic Director, Lili Rodriguez weighed in on the importance of hosting filmmakers and their crews, "Film festivals are great because it's not just about watching movies. It's about the conversations that happen after the movies."

Expect to see a buzzing box office in Palm Springs well into Mid-January.



"I try to watch four (movies) a day. So I do a schedule and an excel spreadsheet, I tried to take advantage of everything i can," said film fanatic, Annette Hanson.

Of course, the Palm Springs International Film Festival draws eyes with its award gala and screenings of cinema’s heavy hitters, but some film fanatics are also here to take in international and locally directed films.

Those pieces along with many more stories that will be screened well into January 14. You can click HERE for a full schedule of the festival's film screenings.