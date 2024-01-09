California turns to AI to address traffic and road safety challenges

State officials are turning to artificial intelligence to find traffic and road safety solutions in California.

The California Department of Transportation is teaming up with other state agencies and asking for tech companies to propose generative AI tools that could help reduce traffic and collisions in California.Technology companies must propose their solutions by January 25, 2024.

In September of 2023, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to explore benefits of generative AI.

Technology could leverage road safety and reduce emissions.

It also could sift through all the traffic sensors and traffic cameras to better time traffic lights.

AI could find solutions to traffic patterns, and unsafe driving behaviors, with the ultimate goal of reducing fatalities on the roads.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 PM to hear from officials about how AI could improve road safety in California.