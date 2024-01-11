Traffic Alert: Gene Autry Trail and E. Vista Chino closed due to winds

The Palm Springs Police Department closed Gene Autry Trail south of I-10 to Via Escuela and E. Vista Chino between Clubhouse View Dr. and the city's limits Thursday morning.

Officials said that there was no visibility on the roads. A First Alert Weather Alert is in place Thursday morning due to potentially damaging winds.

As of 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Indian Canyon Dr. is an alternate route from the city to the I-10 freeway.

