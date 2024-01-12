Skip to Content
Palm Springs International Film Festival coming to a close

The 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival is coming to a close. 

On Saturday January 13th, the festival is hosting its closing ceremony. 

During the festival, renowned stars like Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jenna Ortega, and Emma Stone attended events. 

A total of 180 films from 74 countries were screened, with 48 making their debut at the festival.

The closing night film will be ‘Ex-Husbands’ directed by Noah Pritzker. 

Tonight at 5:00, News Channel 3 will preview the closing ceremony and look back at this year’s fest. 

Allie Anthony

