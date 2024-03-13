BNP Paribas Open honoring community heroes

Volunteers from local nonprofits are being honored at the BNP Paribas Open.

These volunteers are part of the nonprofits that receive grants from the Champions Volunteer Foundation.

The Champions Volunteer Foundation is a certified nonprofit of the BNP Paribas Open.

Celebrating Heroes ceremonies are held after the first set of the night match at Stadium 1.

"We have some community heroes who have been volunteering for 20+ years, and they go every day and do amazing things, not for any other reason than because it feeds their soul," said Nancie Wingo, the Director of Volunteer Development for the Champions Volunteer Foundation. "Now we have this opportunity to say thank you for feeding us as well."

Celebrating Community Heroes began last year as part of the BNP Paribas Open's efforts to connect with the desert community.

"There are a lot of champions here," said Wingo. "They're not all in shorts and holding rackets in their hands."

