The Living Desert glows with magical scenes lanterns

By
today at 5:55 AM
Published 5:52 AM

Glow in the Park begins this weekend at The Living Desert, marking its third year hosting the event.

The experience includes glowing lanterns, magical scenes, and photo opportunities.

The park is open on select nights, featuring special events for adults, including Glow with Pride night and a 21-and-over night.

Themed nights such as county night and La Familia night are also scheduled.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to explore special offers, visit this link.

Allie Anthony

