The Living Desert glows with magical scenes lanterns

Glow in the Park begins this weekend at The Living Desert, marking its third year hosting the event.

The experience includes glowing lanterns, magical scenes, and photo opportunities.

The park is open on select nights, featuring special events for adults, including Glow with Pride night and a 21-and-over night.

Themed nights such as county night and La Familia night are also scheduled.

