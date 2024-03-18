Perez addresses the State of the Fourth District  

The first ever State of the Fourth District took place Monday morning. Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and other officials spoke about the district’s accomplishments and future plans for changes.

Economic growth and infrastructure development were key points. Perez noted the connection between infrastructure, housing, and employment opportunities.



“[We want to] drill down the dollars at a state level, and at a federal level,” said County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “Why? Because it connects you once again to a house and to a job.”

Issues such as homelessness were addressed, with a focus on the strides made in affordable housing and wrap-around services.

“We’re going to continue to build housing that’s affordable,” said Perez. “I like to say here in the 4th district, we’re doing quite a bit to mitigate the issue.”

Accomplishments such as construction on green spaces, economic development, and more health services were highlighted.

To hear more about the State of the 4th district, watch News Channel 3 at 5:00.