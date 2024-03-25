AmDocs Film Festival comes to a close

The American Documentary and Animation Film Festival is concluding on Monday.

It's the festival's 13th year in Palm Springs, and it has showcased more films than ever before.

The five-day festival has featured hundreds of films produced in Palm Springs and around the world.

There will be 11 films screened on the closing day. Screenings begin at 11:00 a.m. and conclude at 7:00 p.m. The closing film of the event is titled "The Opener."

This year's event is presented by the Supple Foundation, which supports cultural arts programs, events, and scholarships throughout the Greater Palm Springs area.

For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, visit this website.