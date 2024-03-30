Skip to Content
Crews shut down N. Indian Canyon at the wash

The Palm Springs Police Department announced a road closure Saturday afternoon.

It said N. Indian Canyon Drive at the wash was closed due to flooding.

Drivers in the area were seen pulling up close to the popular stretch, before making a U-turn, and taking an alternate route.

There were still other ways to get in and out of the area.

Other wash roads, including Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino, remained open Saturday afternoon -- but drivers were asked to use caution.

News Channel 3's weather team had called a First Alert Weather Alert for this weekend.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Kristen Outlaw

