Aly Raisman visits Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center ahead of National Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

As the nation’s leading center for child abuse prevention treatment and education, the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center is raising awareness throughout the month.

The center is partnering with Aly Raisman, a three-time gold medal Olympic gymnast and survivor of sexual abuse.

“I cannot speak highly enough about the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center for everything they are doing,” said Raisman. “I wish that when I was younger I had access to them because I think empowering kids and fueling them with confidence is crucial.”

This marks the third time Raisman has partnered with BSCC in their ongoing efforts to raise awareness surrounding child sexual abuse.

She is passionate about raising awareness, saying, “I’m hoping to help normalize difficult conversations and bring more awareness to how common abuse is. There are so many kids and adults who have been abused and are suffering in silence.”

Raisman visited the BSCC to meet with children, paint with teenage girls, and read her new book, 'From My Head to My Toes.'

Her book addresses body autonomy and consent and is set to launch on April 2.

For more information about Child Abuse Prevention, visit https://fightchildabuse.org.