New art installation comes to Downton Indio: Happy Alley unveiled

A new art installation will be unveiled in downtown Indio on Wednesday afternoon.

'Happy Alley' is located on Miles Avenue between Towne Street and Oasis Street.

The area consists of murals on both the north and south sides.

On the north side of the alley, there is a mural of umbrellas and another of palm trees, a Ferris wheel, a classic car, and a hot air balloon — all imagery of Indio. There is also a captivating canopy of colorful umbrellas.

On the south side of the project, local artist Lauren McElroy painted a mural titled 'Practical Galactic.' This mural can be seen day and night as it uses blacklight elements to glow in the dark.

The unveiling of 'Happy Alley' will take place Wednesday, April 3, at 3:00 p.m.