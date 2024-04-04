Skip to Content
Traffic Alert: Indian Canyon Drive closed at the wash due to zero visibility

In Palm Springs, Indian Canyon Drive is closed at the wash due to zero visibility from blowing sand and dust.

No word on when the road will reopen.

A First Alert Weather Alert went into effect today at noon as west winds impact the Coachella Valley and surrounding regions including the San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

