$100 grant to help CVWD invest in East Valley water projects

The Coachella Valley Water District will celebrate $100 million awarded for projects to bring clean drinking water and reliable sewer service to East Valley communities.

The community celebration will take place today at the Boys and Girls Club of Mecca at 11:00 a.m.

The CVWD obtained grants from county, state, and federal partners for infrastructure projects.

The East Valley has been grappling with issues surrounding clean water and reliable sewage for years.

Some residents in numerous mobile home parks experience these issues with toxic water wells and open sewage pits.

People experience unsafe drinking water with arsenic levels exceeding safety thresholds.

Ten years ago, the Coachella Valley Water District created the "Disadvantaged Communities Task Force" to devise a plan.

Since then, grants have been received to help the East Valley gain access to clean water.

The Vice President of CVWD, Castulo Estrada, says that this project has been long in the making. “When we joined CVWD, it became a top priority,” said Estrada. “That was our commitment, and so that's what we've been working on. It's been our number one priority since day one."

Since its inception, progress has been evident. “Initially, there was minimal participation when we started as a task force, but it has since grown to include a multitude of agencies both locally and regionally,” added Estrada.