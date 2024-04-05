Support Indio’s very own Abi Carter in American Idol voting

Indio native Abi Carter has advanced to episode eight of American Idol.

Over 10,000 contestants auditioned for American Idol, and the show has now narrowed down to 24 contestants.

Abi survived episode seven despite battling bronchitis. She said she lost her voice entirely, but pushed through the pain. With the judges' confidence in her, she secured her spot in the top 24.

"I couldn’t even speak, and it got to the point where I had to get a steroid shot," said Carter. "It gave me my voice back just enough to sing that showstopper performance. When they let me through, it was the most incredible experience."

In episode eight, America's votes become of the upmost importance. Abi feels thankful for the overwhelming support she has received. "To be here now, doing what I love, with so many people behind me, means the world."

Leading up to this episode, the judges decided who would advance to the next round. Now, Abi's destiny is in the hands of America.

She’s hopeful that the Coachella Valley will vote for her.

“It would mean the absolute world to me if the Coachella Valley is willing to vote for me,” said Carter. It seriously matters at this point because I won't progress without those votes."

To vote for Abi, tune into American Idol on KESQ this Sunday night at 5:00 PM PST.