Where to watch Monday’s solar eclipse in the Coachella Valley

Monday's solar eclipse will be partially visible in the Coachella Valley at 11:15 a.m.

From the desert, we will see 53% of the sun covering the moon.

The total solar eclipse will continue from Mexico, then head to Texas and all the way up to Maine. Parts of 15 U.S. states are within the path of totality.

The last solar eclipse that occurred in the United States was in 2017, and it won't take place again until 2044.

To experience the magic, you can join some of the watch parties in the desert.

The Rancho Mirage Public Library and Observatory is hosting a party at the community park. They will provide certified eclipse glasses for viewers.

There will also be a watch party hosted by the College of the Desert's School of Mathematics and Science at the Palm Desert Campus Science Building. Faculty will be there to answer questions about the celestial event.

