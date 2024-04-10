College of the Desert will host Grad Fest for the class of 2024

College of the Desert (COD) is inviting graduates to attend Grad Fest, happening Thursday, April 11th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm in the Palm Desert gymnasium.

At this event, students can pick up their graduation regalia provided by the COD foundation. They will have the chance to take professional grad photos, decorate their caps, speak to representatives from four-year universities, and enjoy light refreshments.

"Grad Fest is a great opportunity to pause during the final weeks of school and share in the excitement for graduation,” stated Val Martinez Garcia, Vice President of Instruction and Student Services. "We are immensely proud of the Class of 2024 and we wish each of our graduates the best as they embark on their next adventures.”

The commencement ceremony will take place on May 21, 2024 at the Acrisure Arena. A graduation ticket is required for admission. For more information, visit www.CollegeoftheDesert.edu.