Officers from Riverside County Sheriff’s Department playing in charity hockey game in support of Deputy’s son battling Leukemia

Sergeant Emil Stan has served with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for over 14 years. On September 15th, his patrols in the Palm Desert area were interrupted when his 14-year-old son, David, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

David Stan and his family are not alone in their fight. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff Department's Palm Desert Station have rallied around the family.

"Everyone at the Palm Desert station has been amazing and understanding. They've organized fundraisers and held two blood drives for David. This support has made a significant difference in David's life," Stan said.

On Friday, April 12, many officers will participate in a charity hockey game to support the Stan family.

"When we learned about his son's leukemia diagnosis, it was heartbreaking. We've been working to gather donations and support the family during this difficult time," said Chris Gelinas from the Palm Desert Station.

The charity game aims to fund the family's trips to Houston for David's treatments at MD Anderson, and cover other medical expenses.

"When this charity game was organized, I made every effort to spread the word. We need donations to help this family through their tough journey," Gelinas emphasized.

From doctor's appointments to extended stays at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital and trips to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, the family has relied on each other for strength.

David Stan has faced numerous challenges in his battle against leukemia. Despite being scheduled for a bone marrow transplant, he and his family received the devastating news that his condition hadn't improved sufficiently for the procedure to proceed.

With no answers from Loma Linda, David was transferred to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where doctors initiated a trial treatment and prepared him for the transplant.

"He requires the transplant for a chance at a cure," Stan said.

Now back home in Southern California, David is undergoing his second round of treatment, transitioning from inpatient care at MD Anderson to outpatient care at Loma Linda, while awaiting a bone marrow transplant.

"We're grateful that David is eligible for the transplant. It's a high-risk procedure, but it's his only hope for a cure," Stan expressed.

Sergeant Stan appreciates the support from his workplace and looks forward to returning when he can.

"I'm thankful for my job and the peace of mind it provides, knowing I still have employment to return to. It means a lot," he said.

The Riverside Stars will compete against Vipers Hockey in what promises to be an exciting game aimed at raising funds.

"It's going to be a highly competitive game. Both teams have skilled players, so it should be a fun and entertaining event," said Dean Agnoletto, Captain of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Palm Desert Station. “We just want to make it a little easier for them. We know we can’t really take too much of the burden away, but if we can help financially a little bit, I think it's making a difference."

The game will take place at Acrisure Arena at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 12th. To purchase tickets, follow this link.