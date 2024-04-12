Coachella attendees arrive early, awaiting camping access gate opening

It’s day one of the Coachella Festival. The Coachella Festival begins today at 1:00 p.m. Ahead of the festival opening, some folks are beating the traffic.

Campers are awaiting the opening of the camping access gate on Madison Street, scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Friday morning. Camping access will close at 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

The access gate was also open on Thursday, starting at 9:00 a.m. and closing at 2:00 a.m.

Some people arrived in their cars as early as 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

On-site camping is popular during the Coachella Festival; some people stay in their cars, while others pitch tents.

People appreciate camping access as it allows for unlimited individuals and tents per site, accommodating whatever fits.

Car camping starts at $150.

Camping spots include one overnight parking pass in an adjacent lot for leaving a car for the weekend.

