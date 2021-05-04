Troubled Waters: The Salton Sea Project Part 2 – Toxic Exposure

Troubled Waters

The Salton Sea was once home to over 250 different species of birds, but that number has dwindled to just 20 following decades of toxic outbreaks.

Just last month, a toxic algae outbreak at the sea led to the death of a dog after swimming in the water.

"Cyanobacteria harmful algal blooms can affect the skin, liver and nervous system of people and of dogs and livestock,'' the state water board said.

The decades of issues at the Salton Sea has also had a negative effect on residents of the surrounding areas, which have some of the highest asthma rates in the state.

"Sometimes my throat starts hurting when I start breathing," said Josh, a young resident of the area.

In part two of her special four-part series on the Salton Sea, News Channel 3 morning anchor Angela Chen takes a look at the cause of these toxic outbreaks and the effect to the residents and animals who live nearby.

