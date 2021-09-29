‘White Gold Rush’ at Salton Sea is slow going but holds major lithium pay dirt

Troubled Waters

We've heard a lot about the "white gold rush" at the Salton Sea. Lithium is called "white gold" for its silvery color. As more of our lives go electric, the world is using more lithium batteries each year. And that means the world is turning its attention to the Salton Sea.

The Salton Sea is an untapped treasure chest of lithium for all the sweet underground brine flowing through our rocks -- generated by the 11 geothermal plants there.

But what does this rush look like right now and when will we actually see the lithium come out of it?

News Channel 3's morning anchor Angela Chen takes us down to the geothermal plants near the Salton Sea to learn more about this. Watch the special report, Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. only on News Channel 3.