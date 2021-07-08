Tropical Storm Elsa now poses threat to entire East Coast

cnn-other

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa pelted parts of the Southeast with suspected tornadoes as it continued on a path toward New York.

One suspected tornado touched down at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Kings Bay, Georgia, Wednesday evening, resulting in reports of multiple injuries and damage. Many of the injured were transported to local medical facilities for treatment, according to the base.

Other tornadoes were reported across northern Florida and southwestern Georgia Wednesday, and there’s a risk for more in the overnight hours as Elsa holds steady with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A tornado watch for southeastern Georgia and southern South Carolina expires at 5 a.m. ET. Coastal areas of the two states are forecast to get another 3 to 5 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts up to 8 inches possible, meaning there is the threat of considerable flash flooding and urban flooding, the NHC said.

Elsa is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it moves into the Mid-Atlantic states before heading back over open water early Friday morning.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Little River Inlet, at the border between the Carolinas, to Great Egg Inlet, New Jersey.

Heavy rainfall with localized amounts up to five inches is forecast from the Mid-Atlantic through New England as Elsa finally exits the region Friday evening.

That track prompted tropical storm watches in Long Island, New York, and from New Haven, Connecticut, to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts. Tropical storm watches or warnings now cover much of the Eastern Seaboard, stretching from Georgia to Massachusetts, CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said.

At least 1 storm related death in Florida

Elsa’s first US target was Florida — and it unleashed havoc near the Georgia-Florida border.

Winds from Elsa caused a tree to fall on two cars during an afternoon commute in Jacksonville, Florida, killing one person, according to Capt. Eric Prosswimmer with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. A possible tornado touched down in the city Wednesday evening, according to Mayor Lenny Curry.

Elsa made landfall late Wednesday morning along the Gulf Coast in Taylor County, Florida, the NHC said.

Roads were flooding Wednesday in the Taylor County town of Steinhatchee, CNN affiliate WCTV reported.

A few dozen miles from away in Cedar Key, part of a roof’s surface had been lifted from a motel, photos taken by motel guest Jonathan Riches showed.

“Winds starting howling in the middle of the night, and rain starting pounding the windows,” Riches told CNN, adding about the conditions: “Never seen anything like this before in my life.”

