By
July 10, 2021 10:53 AM
Published 7:34 AM

Surfside death toll rises to 86 as recovery efforts resume

<i>Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>Search and rescue teams continue to work in the rubble at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside
By Dakin Andone, CNN

The death toll in the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, rose to 90 on Sunday, officials said in a news conference.

Seventy-one of the victims have been identified and their next of kin have been notified, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

There are now 217 people accounted for and 31 others “potentially unaccounted for,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

