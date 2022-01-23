Another round of Santa Ana winds

We're on a break from wind for the end of the weekend and the start of the workweek, but Tuesday afternoon may get gusty for some. High pressure will move into the Great Basin by the middle of this week, resulting in another round of moderate Santa Ana winds for Southern California. Here's an early look at how Tuesday afternoon could play out.

KESQ

As that ridge of high pressure continues to fill in the region, more dry air will move into Southern California. That should leave us with mostly clear skies and above normal temperatures.

KESQ

Dew points and relative humidity values are reflecting this dry pattern here on the valley floor. Here is a look at conditions around 3:30 pm Sunday afternoon.

KESQ

Looking ahead toward the end of the week, temperatures are on track to remain 5-10° above normal for this time of year. No sign of any precipitation locally during this forecast period.

KESQ

