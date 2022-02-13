First Alert Weather Alert Days issued for Monday night and Tuesday

The First Alert Weather Alert Team has issued Weather Alerts from Monday night to Tuesday night due to strong winds expected for the Coachella Valley. A trough of low pressure is expected to bring 25-35 mph sustained winds with gusts up to 60 mph for the valley. Gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the high desert. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch and Wind Advisory in response to the upcoming conditions.

KESQ

Strong winds are expected to cause difficult travel and reduced visibility from blowing sand and dust. Power outages and downed trees are also possible. Here's a preview of possible winds Tuesday morning.

KESQ

While precipitation associated with this system is expected to be limited and non-impactful, we could see spotty showers in the valley and additional snow for our local mountains. Overall rainfall accumulation would be meager, likely under a tenth of an inch.

KESQ

Temperatures fall below normal on Tuesday as this system passes and gradually rise back toward the 80s by the weekend. Lighter Santa Ana winds may be possible after Tuesday as high pressure builds through the week.

KESQ

