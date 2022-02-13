First Alert Weather Alert tonight through Tuesday night for strong west winds

The First Alert Weather Alert Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert from late Monday through late Tuesday night due to strong winds expected for the Coachella Valley. The strength of winds will be capable of downing trees and/or powerlines.

The wind will be an issue for many across Southern California. The High Wind Warning, which includes the Coachella Valley, begins at 10:00 p.m. and is scheduled through 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Across the High Desert, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for the same time frame.

West winds will strengthen through the night into Tuesday. Here's a glance ahead at wind gusts around the low desert around Noon:

The winds are associated with a low-pressure system that will move through Southern California, also bringing some rain and snow with it.

While precipitation associated with this system is expected to be limited and non-impactful, we could see spotty showers in the valley and additional snow for our local mountains.

Overall rainfall accumulation would be meager, likely under a tenth of an inch.

Temperatures fall below normal on Tuesday as this system passes and gradually rise back toward the 80s by the weekend. Lighter Santa Ana winds may be possible after Tuesday as high pressure builds through the week.

