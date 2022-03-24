Potential record setting heat by tomorrow

We are watching temperatures rise fairly rapidly today, with low 90s anticipated as the Jet tracks farther North and pulls warmer air up into the Southland.

Typically our high this time of year is 82, we'll be roughly 12 degrees above that this afternoon.

The air mass in place will keep us well above normal through the weekend, with highs approaching record levels by tomorrow.

Friday's record is 97, and our forecast calls for upper 90s, so that record is certainly in jeopardy. By Sunday we cool off a bit, but a front moves through Sunday night into Monday, cooling temps and bringing a small chance of showers for Monday as well.