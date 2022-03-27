First Alert Weather Alert Day: Monday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day for Monday in anticipation of a Pacific storm system expected to bring rain, possible thunderstorms, strong winds, and mountain snow to our region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning for areas surrounding the Coachella Valley. Locally, winds will likely remain strong with gusts up to 30 mph. In the High Desert, gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Strong winds will likely reduce visibility and create challenging travel conditions, especially in area mountains, where heavy snow is expected.

KESQ

While rain is expected to start for areas west of the Coachella Valley by Monday morning, chances for precipitation locally increase in the afternoon and remain through the evening. A few scattered showers may linger into early Tuesday morning.

Thunderstorms will be possible given the quick transition from warm to cold air, presenting instability in the atmosphere. Here's a preview of how precipitation may impact our area around midnight.

KESQ

Winds will increase during this time across the region and on the valley floor. Gusty and dusty conditions can be expected for wind-prone spots. Here's a preview of possible conditions Monday afternoon.

KESQ

Following this Pacific storm, temperatures slowly recover from the mid-70s to the mid to upper 80s by the weekend. Conditions look to remain calmer and drier for the tail end of the upcoming week.

