Flash Flood Warning near Twentynine Palms until 5:30 p.m. Sunday

Strong storms continue to travel across the region Sunday afternoon.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued in the High Desert until 5:30 p.m. Runoff is expected to cause flash flood conditions. Turn around, don't drown. Flash flooding can be life threatening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect between Lake Cuyamaca and Mount Laguna until 4:15 p.m., where a storm is moving southwest at 20 mph. Gusts of 60 mph have been recorded. Large hail and cloud to ground lightning are possible with this storm. There is an additional Flood Advisory and Flash Flood Warning in effect for this area.

A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect northeast of the valley in the Mojave Desert.



A Flood Watch remains in effect for areas in the High Desert through 1 a.m. tonight. Excessive runoff in storms may result in flooding for low-lying areas.

Chances for storms continue over the next week for areas of higher elevation, like the High Desert and area mountains. Monsoonal flow may increase locally by the end of the week, which could result in increased chances for storms around the valley.

Temperatures remain around average until Friday. Increased moisture will likely keep temperatures below normal from Friday to Sunday.