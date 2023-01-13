Back to back Pacific Storms bring rain and snow this weekend!

We're gearing up for a First Alert Weather Alert Day from Saturday well into Monday.

A pair of Pacific Storms is bringing rain and snow throughout Southern California.

The system is already impacting much of Northern California. That system will start to move into the valley by Saturday afternoon.

Several weather alerts have been issued in preparation for this weekend's storms. Here in the Coachella Valley we will be impacted by a Wind Advisory that will go into affect 4 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday.

Other watches include a Winter Storm Watch impacting San Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains along with a Flood Watch impacting surrounding mountain areas along with Inland Empire.

You can expect to see rainfall totals between a tenth to a quarter of an inch after Saturday's system.

Temperatures will be cooling into the 60s as the two storm system move throughout Southern California, but you can expect to see drier conditions by Wednesday of next week.