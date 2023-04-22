Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds Sunday evening – Monday

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival continues in Indio this weekend. Temperatures Sunday are expected to soar to the mid to upper 90s once again for daytime highs. Sunscreen, hats, and hydration are key for anyone spending time outside.

By the evening, onshore winds are expected to increase across the valley floor. Gusts between 20-30 mph are possible and will likely continue through Monday. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued, starting Sunday at 5 p.m. and lasting until midnight on Tuesday. During this time, driving conditions may be difficult, especially given the increased number of travelers on the roads who may be unfamiliar with the impacts of gusty conditions in the valley. Give yourself extra time out the door during this window.

Following a couple of windy days, high pressure builds. Temperatures reach toward triple digit highs by Thursday. Overnight lows come up to the 70s.

