First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds Sunday evening – Monday

Triple digit heat continues Saturday afternoon, but a cool down is coming in the form of gusty winds. Another First Alert Weather Alert is in place starting Sunday evening through Monday in response to increasing winds across the region. Here's a look at how conditions may look at 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas has issued a Wind Advisory for much of the high desert starting Monday at 9 a.m. through 11 p.m. Here on the valley floor, our main concern continues to be difficult driving conditions, exacerbated by the high number of tourists expected to be on the roads.

Whether you're headed out to Indio or staying around your neighborhood, temperatures continue to soar into the lower end of the triple digits for Sunday afternoon.

Following gusty winds, temperatures drop to the 80s. Another disturbance moves through Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in cooler temperatures in the 70s, chance showers west, and more wind locally. 80s return by the end of the week.