First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds Sunday evening – Monday

Triple digit temperatures continue today but stronger winds will work to counteract that. Another First Alert Weather Alert is in place starting this evening through Monday in response to increasing winds across the region. Here's a look at how conditions may look at 10 p.m. tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the valley and surrounding areas for Monday. Our main concern continues to be difficult driving conditions, exacerbated by the high number of tourists expected to be on the roads.

Whether you're headed out of Indio or staying around your neighborhood Monday, temperatures will be noticeably cooler in just the mid 80s.

Following gusty winds, another disturbance moves through Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in cooler temperatures in the 70s, chance showers west, and more wind locally. 80s return by the end of the week.