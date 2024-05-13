Skip to Content
Warmer than normal this week

By
New
Published 5:43 AM

Highs topped out at 103 on Mother's Day, and we expect similar numbers most of the week. The Jet Stream has moved to the North allowing warmer temps to move in.

A weak low pressure system off the coast will move through tomorrow and Wednesday will reduce temperatures by a few degrees, but we will still see above average temps.

Near triple-digit readings will stick around all week.

By the end of the week highs climb again into the lower triple digits with a little cool-down coming by Sunday.

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

