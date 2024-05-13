Warmer than normal this week

Highs topped out at 103 on Mother's Day, and we expect similar numbers most of the week. The Jet Stream has moved to the North allowing warmer temps to move in.

A weak low pressure system off the coast will move through tomorrow and Wednesday will reduce temperatures by a few degrees, but we will still see above average temps.

Near triple-digit readings will stick around all week.

By the end of the week highs climb again into the lower triple digits with a little cool-down coming by Sunday.