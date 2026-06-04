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Local Forecast

Heat continues to build this week

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Published 6:00 AM

Highs will continue to rise into tomorrow, before we see some slightly cooler temps this weekend. Highs are averaging 5 to 8 degrees above seasonal norms.

We'll see modest increases in daytime highs today and tomorrow.

Dew points have remained largely in check, so despite the heat, it remain dry and more comfortable. Folks can use their evaporative coolers with these reasonable dew points.

Once again, breezy conditions will kick up in the late afternoon and early evening.

Temps are far more reasonable by the weekend, dropping into the lower 100s and even some upper 90s!

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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