January Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert
The Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient for January 2023 is the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert.
The museum is a resource for children and families to experience the joy of learning about themselves and the world around them. The museum inspires personal growth by engaging curiosity and creativity through hands-on explorations of exhibits and programs.
Currently, CDMOD is expanding the value of its exhibits to children of all ages and their families, making the museum even more accessible to people with limited resources. Also, developing more science, technology, engineering, and math content so essential for success in today’s world.
Long term, CDMOD has five phases of reimagination of all three buildings, which include building expansion and new construction, as well as an exterior plan.
In Phase One, CDMOD is reimagining Building One to create a brand new space for our 0-8-year-olds. The space will include creative ways to imagine, express, move, and experiment. It will be made up of more than 40 new exhibits.
CDMOD's anticipated opening will be in early 2023. The museum said it is dependent on community support and fabrication. There is a budget of $ 3 million for this Phase One.
The Gardens 25th Annual Concert Series is being held on Jan. 21 to support and benefit CDMOD.