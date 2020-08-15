Hot temperatures with an increase in moisture

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs broke the record high temperature on Friday by reaching 120°. The previous record was set just last year at 117°. We will continue to be close to record breaking temperatures through much of next week.

A ridge of high pressure over the southwest is bringing the heat. Not only is it bringing heat, but it is also filtering in moisture from the southeast with its clockwise (anti-cyclonic) rotation. We are going to see elevated levels of humidity and the change for some isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening for areas in the high desert and mountains. Afternoon high temperatures today will be dependent on how much of this moisture mixes out by the afternoon. Either way, it will still be very hot.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect now through Wednesday. Temperatures for the valley floor are expected to reach up to 120°. Temperature in the high desert are expected to reach up to 110°.

Record high temperatures will also be very close the next several days. Today, the record is 119° set in 2019.

Stay hydrated, stay indoors from the heat if you can, and always remember to look before you lock your vehicle!