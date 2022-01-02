Freeze Warning issued for Sunday night and Monday morning

The National Weather Association has issued a Freeze Warning, starting tonight at midnight and lasting through Monday morning at 8 a.m. During this time, temperatures could sink as low as the mid-20s, though most valley cities are forecast to stay in the 30s.

Temperatures will likely kill crops. Sensitive plants should be brought indoors or covered for overnight hours. Be sure to provide appropriate shelter for any outdoor pets. In order to secure outdoor water pipes from freezing or bursting, wrap, drain, or place them on a slow drip. Protect in-ground sprinkler systems by draining.

Calm winds, clear skies, and dry conditions have all aided in the potential drop of overnight temperatures. Warmer conditions are expected in the days to come. Temperatures should make it to the mid-60s by Monday afternoon. Expect sunny skies and overall calm conditions as we start the first work week of 2022.

High pressure builds throughout the week, bringing above-normal temperatures back by Wednesday. Current models indicate an overall dry pattern through the second week of January.

