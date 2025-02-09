Superb weather for Super Bowl Sunday with changes on the way this upcoming week

Super Bowl Sunday is off to a fantastic start! Some upper clouds have stuck with us, but besides that, we're seeing mostly sunny skies and beautifully warm temperatures in the Coachella Valley.

Here's a look at temperatures we're expecting as the Super Bowl gets underway. If you're attending any watch parties, expect pleasant temperatures throughout the afternoon!

While we're enjoying this fantastic weather for now, some big changes are on the way: an atmospheric river is expected to bring rainfall to much of the Southern California region. Models are still uncertain on the exact timing and intensity of this rainfall, but we're tracking the possibility of widespread rain in SoCal Wednesday through Friday.

As of right now, our most models are showing two rounds of moisture on Wednesday, then again late Thursday into Friday. These models continue to change, so we'll be tracking this system as details are refined.

Highs will stay warm as we start the work week, but sharply cooler temps are expected Tuesday through Friday. Warmer temps are expected to be back on tap again next weekend.

A First Alert Weather Alert has not yet been issued for these rain events, but your weather team is discussing it. Stay with KESQ for the latest updates.