Starting the week with highs near 15° above average

It's a beautiful day here in the Coachella Valley, if not certainly on the warmer side. Highs today are roughly 15 degrees above the seasonal average of 76°F. Skies are clear and winds are not a concern today, allowing the temperatures to reach their full potential. These temperatures are thanks to a ridge of high pressure over southern California and we can expect similar temperatures in the coming days.

The last few years (2024 and 2023) both saw their first 90-degree day in April. However, the first 90-degree day the previous two years was much earlier. It occurred in February in 2022 and January in 2021. The average first 90-degree day for Palm Springs is March 11th. That means we are roughly two weeks ahead of schedule compared to the average.

More heat is in store for the first half of the week as we expect highs in the 90s through Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly start to cool for the second half of the workweek and will continue to fall into the weekend. Some occasional clouds will move overhead throughout the week. We are also tracking some weak Santa Ana winds which will develop on Wednesday.