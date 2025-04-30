Highs staying stable in the 90s through Friday

It's a fantastic day here in the valley with highs in the low 90s and a few upper-level clouds dotting the skies. These clouds are coming from a weak system just offshore of California. Temperatures today are fairly similar to yesterday's. It's a similar case for tomorrow, but Friday will be slightly warmer.

The weather pattern will stay fairly consistent through the end of the workweek. There are a few weak systems which will move through the area, but they won't have much of an impact on the Coachella Valley. This weekend, however, a much larger and more impactful system will move into the picture. This will drastically lower temperatures by Sunday. Such a pronounced temperature change over such a short time means we will have a good amount of wind. It's because of this that we have issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Saturday and Sunday. Expect gusty and dusty conditions with potential air quality and travel concerns.

Our temperatures will be somewhat of a rollercoaster this next week. Highs in the 90s persist this week before temperatures nose dive into the 70s by Sunday. Expect gusty and dusty weather this weekend. We have issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Saturday and Sunday because of this. We will slowly warm back up next week.